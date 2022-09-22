Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

EWISR ranking: Five schools from Kerala figure in top 10

Five schools from the state figure in the top 10 national ranks in various categories in the 16th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrating in Kochi after CBSE Class X examination results were announced on Friday. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five schools from the state figure in the top 10 national ranks in various categories in the 16th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23. While some of the schools improved their position compared to the previous year, some slipped a few rungs down in the rankings.  In the ‘Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, ranked fourth nationally. The school has been retaining the fourth rank for the past two years.

In the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category, GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode improved its ranking from fourth last year to third this year. Navy Children School, Kochi bagged sixth rank among ‘Central Government Day Schools’.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha, slipped from second rank last year to settle at the seventh position this year.In the ‘International Day-cum Boarding Schools’ category, Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode retained the 10th rank for the second consecutive year.

In the ‘Special Needs Schools’, Dare School (Srishthi Welfare Centre), Munnar improved its ranking from 22nd to 19th this year.EducationWorld magazine has been conducting the annual survey with research organisation C-Fore for the past 15 years.

PALLIKOODAM BAGS 4TH POSITION
In the ‘Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, ranked fourth nationally. The school has been retaining the fourth rank for the past two years. In the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category, GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode improved its ranking from fourth last year to third this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp