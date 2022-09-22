EWISR ranking: Five schools from Kerala figure in top 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five schools from the state figure in the top 10 national ranks in various categories in the 16th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23. While some of the schools improved their position compared to the previous year, some slipped a few rungs down in the rankings. In the ‘Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, ranked fourth nationally. The school has been retaining the fourth rank for the past two years.

In the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category, GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode improved its ranking from fourth last year to third this year. Navy Children School, Kochi bagged sixth rank among ‘Central Government Day Schools’.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, Alappuzha, slipped from second rank last year to settle at the seventh position this year.In the ‘International Day-cum Boarding Schools’ category, Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode retained the 10th rank for the second consecutive year.

In the ‘Special Needs Schools’, Dare School (Srishthi Welfare Centre), Munnar improved its ranking from 22nd to 19th this year.EducationWorld magazine has been conducting the annual survey with research organisation C-Fore for the past 15 years.

