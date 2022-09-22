Experts divided over course of treatment for post-Covid lung disorders

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid cases are slowly declining around the globe. However, the effects of the viral infection persist. A number of people have been left with severe lung disorders such as burst lung, lung abscess, pus formation in multiple pockets in the chest cavity, filling of blood between the chest wall and the lung, and recurrent infections that require prolonged treatment.

Irrespective of age, these patients are left with only two options – medicine or surgery. While one can continue with medicines for a long time, the chances of improvement are very less. When it comes to surgery, there is a risk factor – it involves the surgical removal of the most affected part of the lung.

Whatever the result is, surgery seems to be the least-preferred method considering the high risk of mortality. Medical experts too are divided over the course of treatment in such patients. A pioneering multi-national study that appeared in an international journal, Frontiers of Surgery, has shed light on the benefits of surgery in a select set of patients.

“The paper suggests that surgery helps in a certain category of patients who have recovered from Covid but have persistent thoracic complaints. The procedure involves removing a portion of lungs or clearing the pus from lung pockets or fixing the hole,” said Dr Nasser Yusuf, one of the authors of the paper and head of the Department of Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery of Sunrise Hospital, Kochi. He has performed 62 such surgeries so far, including on a boy from Rajasthan who came with a burst lung post-Covid two years back. It was the first such case to be successfully performed in India.

According to him, salvage surgery is the best way to improve the quality of life. “If a patient is stabilised and is not improving further we can consider surgery. It is only for people who are not responding to medication,” said Dr Yusuf.

However, the study also points out that elderly people with severe complications and using life support machines would not benefit from such surgeries. Dr N M Arun, an internal medicine specialist and public health activist, said surgery may be useful in a carefully selected set of patients with acute infection, especially if there is pus collection.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM) emphasises its role in dealing with lung complications. “Many of the conditions, including pneumothorax, empyema, and pleural effusion can be effectively managed medically by a pulmonologist. The help of the thoracic surgeon is vital in selected cases. However, the surgery is not needed in many of the conditions,” said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of pulmonary medicine at Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha, and president of the Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Be it medicine or surgery, Post-Covid Syndrome or Long Covid has impacted the quality of life of the people infected. The disease has proved fatal in many.

