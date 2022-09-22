Heroin worth Rs 150 crore seized in Thiruvananthapuram, two held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In one of the biggest drug hauls in the history of Kerala, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday stormed a house at Aralumoodu near Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram that functioned as a drug godown and seized high-quality heroin weighing approximately 22 kg, which could fetch `150 crore and above in the international market.

Two men, identified as Ramesh and Santosh, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The sources said the high-end drug landed in Mumbai from Harare in Zimbabwe. Then it was transported to Kerala by train.

The DRI sources had prior information about the movement of drug and the racket that has been involved in the deal was under its lens for sometime. The drug was stored in a rented house and it’s unclear where it was headed for.

