By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 24 cyclists from the capital came together to take part in the ‘Pedalling for the Planet and Beach Clean up at Vettucaud’, an event organised jointly by WWF India Kerala, Green Army of the City Corporation and Indus Cycling Embassy on Wednesday. The ride, which was conducted to promote awareness against littering and marine pollution, was flagged off from Kowdiar at 6 am.

State director of WWF India - Kerala Renjan Mathew Varghese addressed the participants. “By 2030 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. This would affect not just the fishes but humans as well. The microplastic content in the fish would reach the human body when the fish is consumed. There have been cases of birds dying as their intestines are filled with various types of plastics. Marine Turtles ingest plastic thinking it to be jellyfish, their favourite food,” he said.

The ride, which took off from Kowdiar was concluded at Vettucaud Beach, where the cyclist joined the volunteers and Green Army members for beach clean-up. The major share of waste was plastic carry bags, plastic covers, food wrappers and plastic bottles followed by glass bottles, mainly beer and liquor bottles. Plastic covers included ready-made chapati packets, Milma milk packets, bakery food packings etc.

