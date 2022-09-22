Skywalk as empty as the sky

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Foot overbridges which are supposed to provide safe pedestrian crossings are turning into structures for adorning advertisement hoardings in the city. The recently opened 104-metre-long skywalk at East Fort, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, has received a lukewarm response from the public. Despite having facilities including escalators and CCTVs, people are hesitant to use it.

Jayalakshmi K, who was seen sprinting across the road at East Fort to catch a bus, feels that the escalator is too cumbersome for her. “I have knee pain and don’t want to climb all those stairs. I heard the foot overbridge has got a lift but I don’t think it’s safe. I don’t feel secure,” said the 50-year-old.

Apart from youngsters climbing the foot overbridge for taking selfies, a larger section of the public is not using the facility. “Everybody is in a hurry and nobody wants to use the foot overbridge.

A person can cross the road in a minute or two then why use the long Skywalk?,” asked Janaki Ammal, Fort ward councillor. She said that traffic wardens should be deployed to help the public especially the elderly use the facility. “Even if there is a lift, older people are scared to use it alone. We should provide assistance,” added Janaki.

The same is the story with the two other foot overbridges planned and constructed by the City Corporation near St Mary’s school at Pattom and Cotton Hill’s Girls High School at Vazhuthacaud.

Skywalk unscientific, says expert

As per the statistics, between 2016 and 2018, around 40 people lost lives and 140 were severely injured in various road accidents on MG Road - East Fort stretch. Road safety expert and former managing director of TRDCL (Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Ltd) Anil Kumar Pandala said the skywalk has made East Fort more unsafe for pedestrians.

Foot overbridge near Cotton Hill Girls’ High School

“I have given a dozen letters to the authorities to have a rethink on this project as this is unviable at East Fort. TRDCL designed the road at East Fort and we have given 3-metre footpaths on both sides considering the pedestrian footfall. The civic body went ahead with the project and constructed it encroaching the footpath. As a result, the footpath has now shrunk to 1 metre and pedestrians are forced to walk on the road,” he said.

He also alleged that the project was not planned scientifically or for pedestrian safety. The structure is to make money from putting up advertisements. “They have put a 600 ft LED panel for advertisements. This is totally against road safety norms. Subway would have been more viable,” he added.

Traffic advisory committee meeting soon

With complaints mounting regarding the underutilisation of foot overbridges and Skywalk at East Fort, the city corporation has decided to convene a traffic advisory committee meeting soon. “We have noticed the issue and people are not using it as we expected.

East Fort is infamous for road accidents involving pedestrians so an elevated facility is the only way to resolve the crisis there. We can only provide the facility and now it’s time for the traffic authorities to act. They should enforce road safety norms and encourage people to use the facility,” said D R Anil, Works Standing Committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader.

After the inauguration of the Skywalk at East Fort, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced a similar project at Thampanoor linking the bus terminal and railway station. However, the civic body is apprehensive about setting up more such facilities as the existing ones have failed to serve the purpose.

“There needs to be proper study before planning such projects,” said D R Anil. “We will plan new projects only after reviewing the existing projects and after taking proper feedback.”

According to traffic authorities, it’s impossible to force people to use foot overbridges. A senior official of the traffic wing said that the foot over bridges at St Mary’s and Cotton Hill Girls High School are used only by students.

“Students are using it because we are forcing them, otherwise people prefer to cross the road as it’s more convenient for them. Elderly people complain about knee pain when we request them to use the facility. The other option is to give assistance, but it is not feasible. The traffic police on duty cannot spare so much time,” said the official.

Peak-hour data

Average pedestrian footfall at East Fort is 10,000-15,000

Number of buses plying via East Fort - 800 (both KSRTC and Private)

Autorickshaws - 1500

Four-wheelers- 400

Private vehicles - 200

Two-wheelers - 2500

Info on pedestrian cross movement at the Over Bridge Jn - East Fort (stat by NATPAC)

Pedestrian cross movements at East Fort -9,150

Pedestrian cross movements at Pazhavangadi - 8,424

Pedestrian cross movements at Over Bridge - 6, 036

Number of crashes and fatalities happened in the Overbridge - Attakulangara stretch (2016-2018)

Number of crashes - 137

Number of fatalities -20

