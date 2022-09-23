Govt nod for 443.71 km of PWD roads’ makeover

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of severe criticism against the PWD from all corners over damaged roads and subsequent accidents, the state government has decided to strengthen the Output and Performance- Based Road Contract (OPBRC) scheme for the maintenance of 443.71 km of PWD roads in 10 districts. As part of it, a revised administrative sanction has been given for the implementation of OPBRC at a cost of `359.77 crore for a period of seven years.

A government order was issued in this regard on September 17. The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 223.15 crore for the project, but the amount was increased in the revised plan. The OPBRC scheme was launched earlier this year with the aim of ensuring stability and proper maintenance of state highways for a longer period. Fifteen main roads, including MC Road, come under the project.

The work will be executed by including the roads in five groups. Under the revised scheme, the time span for the upkeep of the roads will be seven years. Earlier, the contractor was responsible for maintaining the road only for one year from the date of completion of work. Sources said the project will be modelled on the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) as the state highways built under KSTP are in good condition because of the quality of work. KSTP had put forth the suggestion to include 443.71 km of roads under OPBRC project, and selection of roads was also done by it.

The upkeep of the roads will be entrusted with the road maintenance wing of PWD. The total rebuilding of certain road networks proposed under the project was done by KSTP earlier using the funds availed from different agencies. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told TNIE that OPBRC is a scheme aimed at achieving the goal of pothole-free Kerala.

“The long-term maintenance of major roads is the goal of the project. The OPBRC scheme aims to keep roads motorable for seven years at all times. Now the first phase is being implemented. After evaluating it, the government will decide on expanding it to other roads,” Riyas said. Under OPBRC system, the tarring of the road should be completed in the first year itself. The initial pothole filling should be done within nine months of awarding the contract. Cleaning of drains and cutting of grass and trees along the road should be done every year. Funds have also been set aside for carrying out emergency repair work in view of landslides and floods.

