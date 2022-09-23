Vizhinjam protest: Cabinet’s committee to hold discussions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cabinet sub-committee will hold discussions with the representatives of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese which leads the protest against the port project at Vizhinjam, on Friday. The discussion will be held at the Government Guest House at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram. It is the fourth time that both parties are holding discussions.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman will represent the government in the talks. The discussion is being held in the backdrop of sub-divisional magistrate of Thiruvananthapuram asking the protestors to demolish the protest shed erected in front of the gate of Vizhinjam International Seaport Construction site at Mulloor.

