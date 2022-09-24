Govindan to launch Chintha’s golden jubilee celebrations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chintha Publishers, the CPM-run publishing house that made a mark in the field of book publishing, is set to celebrate its golden jubilee. CPM state secretary MV Govindan will inaugurate the year-long celebrations on Saturday at State Library Hall.

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan will preside over the function which will be attended by C P Narayanan, C Divakaran and Dineshan Puthalath. In connection with its golden jubilee, 12 books will be released on Saturday.

Prominent people including Perumbadavam Sreedharan, B Ekbal, George Onakkoor, K V Mohan Kumar, Shaji N Karun, Madhupal, N K Jayakumar, K S Ravikumar and K N Harilal will be part of the function. As part of the golden jubilee, an anniversary book fest started at the library hall on Friday.

