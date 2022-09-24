GTech, Tata Elxsi launch road safety app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Group of Technology Companies in Kerala (GTech), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, in association with Tata Elxsi, has launched an app to drive awareness and sensitise youths in the country on road safety.

The android app named 'Defensive Driving Tata STRIVE' contains a 24-episode web series, each of five-minutes duration called 'Badhti Ka Naam Gaadi,' which will be made available nationally on social media. Pursuing a novel idea, the web series features Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz interviewing ghosts of road accident victims, followed by a quiz involving 10 questions each in English and various Indian languages.

Through the videos, viewers are sensitised to various situations which are known to be the most common causes of road accidents in the country. Participants who qualify will get an e-certificate signed by the transport department and CEO Tata STRIVE.

The app will be promoted extensively through schools and colleges across the country. The pan-Kerala launch of the app was inaugurated by Rajasree M S, Vice- Chancellor, Kerala Technological University, in the presence of Biju Prabhakar, transport secretary, at a function held at Technopark on Wednesday. GTech secretary Sreekumar V, Rony Sebastian, Head of CSR GTech, Lucas Saldhana, senior leader Tata Strive, and Arunava Mukhopadhyay, CSR head, Tata Elxsi, also spoke on the occasion.

