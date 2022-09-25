50 injured as KSRTC buses collide head on in Vattappara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 50 passengers were injured after two KSRTC buses collided head on at Maruthur in Vattappara on Saturday morning. A total of 25 passengers were admitted to the medical college hospital while others were taken to nearby private hospitals.

According to hospital sources, their conditions are stable. The mishap occurred between a fast passenger from Kilimanoor depot bound for Kottayam and another fast passenger bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram around 7.45am on MC road at Maruthoor.

The bus on its way to Thiruvananthapuram lost control after the driver applied sudden brakes and swerved into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision. Eyewitnesses said the residents and the Vattappara police took the injured passengers to the hospitals.

