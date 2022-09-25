Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Assault victim seeks quick arrest of KSRTC staff

The police said they have been absconding. 

Published: 25th September 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even five days after four KSRTC employees roughed up a man in front of his daughter at Kattakada bus station, the special investigation team probing the incident has failed to take the accused into custody. The police said they have been absconding. 

“The accused have switched their mobile phones off. Efforts are on to trace them, they will be nabbed soon,” said Anil J R, inspector of police, Kattakada. Premanan, the man who was assaulted, said, “If the arrest is delayed, I will send a complaint to the chief minister and the DGP seeking justice. It is mysterious that the arrest is getting delayed despite the High Court’s intervention,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp