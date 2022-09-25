Assault victim seeks quick arrest of KSRTC staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even five days after four KSRTC employees roughed up a man in front of his daughter at Kattakada bus station, the special investigation team probing the incident has failed to take the accused into custody. The police said they have been absconding.

“The accused have switched their mobile phones off. Efforts are on to trace them, they will be nabbed soon,” said Anil J R, inspector of police, Kattakada. Premanan, the man who was assaulted, said, “If the arrest is delayed, I will send a complaint to the chief minister and the DGP seeking justice. It is mysterious that the arrest is getting delayed despite the High Court’s intervention,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

