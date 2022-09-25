Illegal breeders, pet shops worsen stray dog menace: Welfare groups

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As stray dog menace bites Kerala and the state government stares clueless at the increasing rabies cases, animal welfare organisations cite the mushrooming of numerous illegal pet shops and breeders as one main reason. They say the pet shops and breeders are abandoning scores of animals on the streets, who turn sick eventually.

They question the sheer apathy on the part of the Kerala government in implementing the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules (2017) and Pet Shop Rules (2018) under the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act (PCAAA).

A dog breeder should obtain licence from the state Animal Welfare Board (AWB) – the statutory body responsible to implement the rules. The licence makes them accountable to provide basic facilities to ensure the wellbeing of dogs. But even after five years, the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) has not implemented the rule in the state.

“Abandonment of pedigree dogs by illegal dog breeders is one of the reasons for the growing dog attacks in Kerala. We’re rescuing so many dogs every day and almost everyone of them is found abandoned. They tend to get violent as they have lived their entire lifetime in closed surroundings and are released in the open suddenly,” said Maria Jacob, an AWB member and People for Animals (PFA) trustee.

She said none of the pet shops or breeders in the state has proper licence or registration. “The pet shop rules came into effect in 2018, but the government has not implemented them. The provision in the rules is meant to ensure decent living conditions for animals at pet shops. In Kerala, pet shops are opened every day, and birds and animals are kept in small cages violating all rules. Kerala is the only state which hasn’t implemented this act. Here the government thinks it as a means of livelihood. Such an attitude should change,” said Maria.

Animal rights activist and Animal Welfare Board of India former member M N Jayachandran said: “Backyard breeding of animals has increased exponentially and it’s having a negative impact on the indigenous species. Proper veterinary screening of animals is not happening. Exotic species of aquarium fish, dogs and other animals are brought to Kerala from across the globe. Illegal breeding is also rampant here and no doubt it’s a multi-crore business. All this is happening right under the nose of the authorities.”

A senior official with the Animal Husbandry Department said the state government should take a decision to implement the rules in the state. “A policy decision should be made and a district-level system should be put in place to process the applications for getting registration and licence for breeding and pet shops,” said the official.

EXERCISE PLAN & OTHER RULES FOR PETS

No person can run a pet shop or engage in trading of pet animals without registration certificate from the state Animal Welfare Board concerned

The rules stipulate standards for accommodation, infrastructure, housing, general care, veterinary care and other operational requirements

They include a health certificate from a veterinary practitioner for every animal on sale and a written exercise plan for any pup over 16 weeks of age

Every pet shop owner shall maintain a record book with the particulars of breeders and suppliers of pet animals, trade transactions and their details

Animals found to be ill-treated or sick shall be confiscated and sent to a recognised welfare organisation for treatment. The pet shop owner shall be liable for any expenses incurred for the care and

treatment of such animals

Every registered pet shop owner is required to submit an annual report to the state board detailing the total number of animals traded, boarded or exhibited during the previous year

DOG BREEDING RULES

All dog breeders and dog breeding establishments should register with the state Animal Welfare Board

Dog breeders should submit yearly reports to the state board regarding animals sold, traded, bartered, brokered, given away, boarded or exhibited during the previous year

The breeder should maintain proper records of both male and female dogs, their breed, micro-chip number, number of litters, sale, purchase, death and rehabilitation

