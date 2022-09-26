Kerala Minister P Rajeeve to inaugurate startup conclave in Thiruvananthapuram

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Industries P Rajeeve will inaugurate the startup conclave organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The conclave is a meet-up of companies that have availed of loans from KSIDC’s startup assistance scheme and are operating successfully, and those that have held talks for availing loans.  

At the conclave, minister Rajeeve will give away the achievement awards to the six most successful companies among those who have availed of the financial assistance and handover approval documents for seven companies that have been sanctioned loans this year.

The conclave will feature a session in which successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences with new ones in the industry. 

