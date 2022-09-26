Train regulations lifted in Nagercoil route

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway lifted the regulation of five trains after it postponed the maintenance work at Eraniel-Nagercoil section on September 26, 27 and 30. Train no 16605 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Junction Express, Train no 16606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangalore Central Express, Train no 16729 Madurai Junction-Punalur Express, Train no 16730 Punalur-Madurai Junction Express, Train no 16650 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express will operate as per the schedule on these days.

The line was blocked due to the bridge construction work between Nagercoil Jn and Eraniel stations, which is part of the track doubling between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil. The railway is also undertaking track doubling work between Valliyur and Nanguneri stations in Nagercoil-Tirunelveli section. The railway plans to commission the new track between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil by 2024.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railway lifted the regulation of five trains after it postponed the maintenance work at Eraniel-Nagercoil section on September 26, 27 and 30. Train no 16605 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Junction Express, Train no 16606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangalore Central Express, Train no 16729 Madurai Junction-Punalur Express, Train no 16730 Punalur-Madurai Junction Express, Train no 16650 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express will operate as per the schedule on these days. The line was blocked due to the bridge construction work between Nagercoil Jn and Eraniel stations, which is part of the track doubling between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil. The railway is also undertaking track doubling work between Valliyur and Nanguneri stations in Nagercoil-Tirunelveli section. The railway plans to commission the new track between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil by 2024.