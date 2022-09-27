AKG Centre attack: Youth Congress leader’s remand extended till Oct 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress leader V Jithin, who was arrested by the crime branch in the AKG Centre attack case, has been remanded in judicial custody till October 6.

The crime branch meanwhile took Jithin to the AKG Centre as part of evidence collection. The suspect was taken to the AKG Centre on Monday early morning clandestinely due to safety issues.

The crime branch sources claimed that the suspect had given a statement that he had discarded the T-shirt that he wore during the attack in Veli lake. The Crime Branch said they are yet to recover the T-shirt. Meanwhile, the crime branch claimed they have recovered the shoes worn by the suspect at the time of attack.

