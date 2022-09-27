Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AKG Centre attack: Youth Congress leader’s remand extended till Oct 6

Youth Congress leader V Jithin, who was arrested by the crime branch in the AKG Centre attack case, has been remanded in judicial custody till October 6.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

File photo of DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress leader V Jithin, who was arrested by the crime branch in the AKG Centre attack case, has been remanded in judicial custody till October 6.

The crime branch meanwhile took Jithin to the AKG Centre as part of evidence collection. The suspect was taken to the AKG Centre on Monday early morning clandestinely due to safety issues.

The crime branch sources claimed that the suspect had given a statement that he had discarded the T-shirt that he wore during the attack in Veli lake. The Crime Branch said they are yet to recover the T-shirt. Meanwhile, the crime branch claimed they have recovered the shoes worn by the suspect at the time of attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AKG Centre Youth Congress
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp