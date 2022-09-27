Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala gets national award for best use of Karunya scheme

Kerala received national recognition for providing maximum free treatment as part of the ‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ event organised by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received national recognition for providing maximum free treatment as part of the ‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ event organised by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The state got the award for best utilisation of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP). As per record, the state provided free treatment for three patients in a minute considering the fact that 43.4 lakh people benefited from the scheme since its inception four years ago.

So far, the government has spent Rs 1,636.07 crore on the scheme. A total of 200 government hospitals and 544 private hospitals are providing free treatment under the Karunya scheme. Health Minister Veena George received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ was started to celebrate the four years of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karunya scheme
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp