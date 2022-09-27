Kerala gets national award for best use of Karunya scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received national recognition for providing maximum free treatment as part of the ‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ event organised by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The state got the award for best utilisation of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP). As per record, the state provided free treatment for three patients in a minute considering the fact that 43.4 lakh people benefited from the scheme since its inception four years ago.

So far, the government has spent Rs 1,636.07 crore on the scheme. A total of 200 government hospitals and 544 private hospitals are providing free treatment under the Karunya scheme. Health Minister Veena George received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘Arogya Manthan 2022’ was started to celebrate the four years of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Sunday.

