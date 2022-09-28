Banning forces like PFI is not permanent solution; instead, isolate them, says Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the Union Government imposing a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) is not a permanent solution. He instead suggested the isolation of such political forces.

Close on the heels of a series of raids across the country on the premises of the Islamic outfit, the Centre on Tuesday night chose to ban PFI and eight front organisations for five years. The Home Ministry, among other things, accused the PFI of its "involvement in several criminal activities and brutal murders over the past to create a reign of terror in the public mind."

Yechury however did not fully endorse the views of the UDF and CPM secretary MV Govindan that the RSS also should be banned. "If PFI can be banned, why can't RSS, is what they asked," said Yechury.

Talking to the media at the AKG Centre here, Yechury said the ban cannot be a permanent solution. The growth of extremism based on religious polarisation should end.

He recalled that the RSS was banned thrice over the years, but nothing happened. "Instead of the ban, they should be politically isolated. The CPM has always isolated the communal forces as our party is against all terrorist forces. The politics of sharpening communal polarisation and bulldozer politics has to end. The CPM Politburo will come out with a detailed statement later," said Yechury.

The CPM general secretary said the RSS and the PFI should refrain from killings and counter-killings should be stopped.

