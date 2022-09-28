Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

India-SA T20 match: 1,650 cops to provide security

The police said spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium by 4.30 pm.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Team India. (Photo | Twitter @BCCI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have made strong security and traffic arrangements ahead of the T20I match between India and South Africa at the Sports Hub, Greenfield Stadium, on Wednesday. A team of 1,650 cops led by city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar will provide security in and around the stadium.

The police said spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium by 4.30 pm. Those with tickets need to carry their ID cards as well. Bottles, sticks, umbrellas, flags, black flags, crackers, beedi, cigarettes, match sticks etc will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Mobile phones will be allowed inside. Those who are intoxicated will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 3pm to 12 midnight. Vehicle parking along the National Highway from Pangappara to Vetturoad has been banned.

