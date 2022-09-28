Riyas launches cleaning drive, wants continuous upkeep of tourist spots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keeping tourism centres across Kerala clean and hygienic by taking it up as a continuous activity is vitally important to maintain the state’s reputation as a major tourism hub, said Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

Inaugurating the state-wide cleaning drive on World Tourism Day at Shangumugham beach, Riyas said, “Proper maintenance of our destinations is a critical component of tourism development which is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.”“Maintaining our destinations’ cleanliness should be a continuous process and not something limited to a particular day. This is essential to ensure sustainable and inclusive development of the tourism sector. This idea has been reinforced by this year’s World Tourism Day theme which is Rethinking Tourism,” the minister said.

Lauding the efforts of campus Tourism Clubs, he said the voluntary activities of the college students would create awareness among the public on the importance of keeping the tourism destinations clean and attractive.

Presiding over the function, Transport Minister Antony Raju said since tourists always prefer clean locales, it is significant to keep the destinations clean and healthy. Through the state-wide cleaning programme, this message has been put across to the public.

MP A A Rahim, who was the chief guest of the programme, said the campus Tourism

Clubs would help maintain the high standards of state’s tourism centres. After the inaugural function, the ministers and the MP joined the Tourism Club members gathered at the beach, marking the commencement of the clean-drive programme.

Prizes of various competitions conducted as part of World Tourism Day were given away on the occasion. The cleaning drive was organised by Kerala Tourism in association with DTPCs and Tourism Clubs, to keep the tourism destinations across the state clean.

Spreading awareness on waste management, the tourism clubs organised a flash mob at the beach. Cultural events were also planned at Nishagandhi in the city. Aimed at litter-free tourism, the green protocol was implemented at all units of DTPC from Tuesday.

