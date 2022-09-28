Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Under-19 players have a ‘dream ball’ with Men in Blue

Published: 28th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:25 PM

Practice session of the Indian team at Greenfield Stadium. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cricket fever has gripped the city as it gears up to host a T20 international match after a gap of three years. Cricket lovers from across the state and beyond have started reaching Thiruvananthapuram to witness the India-South Africa match at the Greenfield Stadium on Wednesday. 

The fans are ecstatic, eagerly waiting to see their heroes battle it out on the field. All roads leading to the stadium have been taken over by wayside vendors selling jerseys of Indian players. The tickets for the match are almost sold out.

The most exciting lot was the Kerala Under-19 team who got the golden opportunity to share the field with world-class players during the practice session. Pace bowler Vinay V Varghese says, “It is a memorable experience for any aspiring bowler. It’s a dream come true for me. I am a huge fan of Rohit Sharma,” says Vinay.

Leg-spinner Vishnu Menon feels this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any aspiring cricketer. “They are world-class players and this is the first time I am getting such an opportunity. We are getting a chance to watch them and learn so much,” says the 17-year-old. 

According to head coach Sony Cheruvathur, it’s a big moment for the budding cricketers. “A few from the Under-19 team got the opportunity to bowl with the South African team. The response we got from the South African players was overwhelming,” says Sony.

