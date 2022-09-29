NSO’s annual survey to begin on Oct 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Statistical Office (NSO) is all set to launch the third round of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) from Saturday to September 30, 2023. The objective of the survey is to collect information regarding the operational and financial aspects of unincorporated sector enterprises. The survey is significant because a large number of enterprises exist in this sector and the magnitude of employment it provides to unskilled, semi-skilled, or skilled persons, besides its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of our country is substantial. This necessitates the collection of reliable and comprehensive data regarding the unincorporated sector for planning and policy formulation.

