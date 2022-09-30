Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital soon to have centre for all-round development of differently-abled

It will have theatres, facilities for therapy, music, arts, sports and vocational training for mothers

Magic of Silence, a theatre for persons with speech and hearing disabilities that will be inaugurated by R Bindu at the Universal Empowerment Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Oct 1 | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at empowering the differently- abled and also ensuring them a vocation, a centre that would provide a platform for their all-round development will soon begin functioning in the capital. Named Universal Empowerment Centre, the facility is being launched under the leadership of magician Gopinath Muthukad.

The facility, that would come up in an area of five acres in Kinfra Film and Video Park, Kazhakoottam, will have theatres and centres for therapy, music, arts and sports. A vocational training centre for mothers of differently-abled children will also be set up. According to Muthukad, the project is aimed at changing society’s outlook towards the differently- abled. “It will also instill in the differently abled a feeling that they also have a platform to be recognised,” he said.

Another aim is to ensure participation of children trained in the centres in paralympic events in future. The first seven centres under the project will be dedicated to the differently abled in various days in the month of October. Social Justice Minister R Bindu will inaugurate three of these centres on October 1. These include: Magic of Miracle – theatre for persons with locomotor and other disabilities; Magic of Silence – theatre for persons with speech and hearing disabilities and Magic of Darkness – an exclusive theatre for visually challenged artists.

Dr Kruti Parekh, known as the world’s young artistic illusionist, actress Abhinaya Anand who is speech and hearing impaired, and visually impaired social worker Tiffany Brar will be present. On October 10, Speaker A N Shamseer will throw open various therapy centres in the facility. These include a physiotherapy unit, an occupational therapy unit, an audiology and speech therapy unit, sensory integration therapy unit and a virtual reality based rehabilitation therapy unit. All these centres will help in early and late intervention and provide developmental, psychosocial and behavioural support to the differently-abled.

Dr Syam Prasad, assistant professor, Central University of Kerala, who overcame challenges posed by cerebral palsy and succeeded as an emerging economist, will be present on the occasion. Music and art centres in the facility named Symphonia and Arteria respectively will be inaugurated by Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan on October 16. Symphonia is a music and dine-in area dedicated for music and medley performances of differently-abled artists.

Music director Ouseppachan will be present on the occasion. Arteria is a permanent employment centre for the differently- abled persons with special abilities. The centre will also double up as an art gallery to exhibit and sell their artistic products. N N Rizmon, an artist noted for his symbolic and enigmatic sculptures, will be present on the occasion. Film producer Gokulam Gopalan and director Vinayan will inaugurate the entertainment area named ‘Gokulam Express-A journey to the 19th Century’ on October 31.

