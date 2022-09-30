KSRTC staff’s anticipatory bail petition: Verdict on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court on Friday will pronounce its verdict in the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada KSRTC depot. The bail pleas were moved by Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar.

The prosecution represented by Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up. The prosecutor said the case was of serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma need to be subjected to scientific examination.

For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court. The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC section 354 that was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police. The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court on Friday will pronounce its verdict in the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada KSRTC depot. The bail pleas were moved by Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar. The prosecution represented by Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up. The prosecutor said the case was of serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma need to be subjected to scientific examination. For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court. The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC section 354 that was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police. The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee.