Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC staff’s anticipatory bail petition: Verdict on Friday

The prosecution represented by Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

ksrtc-chairman-buses

KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar termed the incident, which occurred at Kattakada bus depot, as utmost 'unfortunate, painful and condemnable'.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court on Friday will pronounce its verdict in the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada KSRTC depot. The bail pleas were moved by Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar.

The prosecution represented by Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up. The prosecutor said the case was of serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma need to be subjected to scientific examination.

For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court. The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC section 354 that was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police. The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp