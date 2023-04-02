Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

User fee for Haritha Karma Sena to be collected from property tax of defaulters

The state government has decided to collect the user fee for the services of Haritha Karma Sena along with the property tax of the defaulters.

Published: 02nd April 2023

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation at a Resource Recovery Facility in Kadirur

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has decided to collect the user fee for the services of Haritha Karma Sena along with the property tax of the defaulters. Following a negative campaign against the collection of user fees by the Haritha Karma Sena, people were reluctant to pay for their doorstep services claiming it is the responsibility of the local bodies.

To ensure the fee is collected, the local self-government department came out with a stringent order directing to compound the user-fee dues along with the annual property tax of the defaulters. “We need to sustain this system and the user fee being charged is the bare minimum. It’s a doorstep service and people should realise that our waste is our responsibility.

A majority of the Sena members are not paid enough. We need to ensure that they get a fair salary for the job they are doing,” said an official. The state has deployed around 31,000 Haritha Karma Sena members across the state. The HKS hands over the collected non-biodegradable waste to the Clean Kerala Company.

In view of the fire outbreak at Brahmapuram dumpsite, the LSGD has come out with a series of orders to ensure the source-level segregation of waste. It has also come out with a revised calendar for the collection of various categories of non-biodegradable waste generated by households.

