Doctor halts misleading advertisements by Baba Ramdev’s company

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Babu KV, a health activist from Kannur, filed over 100 RTI applications and complaints to halt the illegal drug promotion by Baba Ramdev- promoted Divya Pharmacy. The Uttarakhand-based pharma company has not advertised any of the controversial products in the last three months.

Besides, Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, in reply to a question raised by V Sivadasan, MP, in Rajya Sabha on March 28, said that the ministry found 53 instances of misleading advertisements of products by the pharmaceutical company.

He also informed that the ministry forwarded advertisements of Divya Madhugrit, Divya Lipidom, Divya Eyegrit Gold and Divya BPgrit to Ayurveda & Unani Services, State of Uttarakhand, to examine the matter for withdrawal of advertisements in 2022.

The matter is pending before the Uttarakhand state licensing authority to take suitable action. “The violation of the DMR ACT attracts up to six months jail term. The subsequent convictions may lead to imprisonment of up to one year. I am hopeful that there will be action against the pharmacy involved in 53 violations,” said Dr Babu, an ophthalmologist.

He filed complaints with the Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Drugs Controller General of India and the Uttarakhand state licensing authority against the misleading advertisements by the pharmacy.

Divya Pharmacy is a group entity of Patanjali Ayurveda with a turnover close to Rs 10,000 crore. It promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases etc which is a violation under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Babu KV, a health activist from Kannur, filed over 100 RTI applications and complaints to halt the illegal drug promotion by Baba Ramdev- promoted Divya Pharmacy. The Uttarakhand-based pharma company has not advertised any of the controversial products in the last three months. Besides, Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, in reply to a question raised by V Sivadasan, MP, in Rajya Sabha on March 28, said that the ministry found 53 instances of misleading advertisements of products by the pharmaceutical company. He also informed that the ministry forwarded advertisements of Divya Madhugrit, Divya Lipidom, Divya Eyegrit Gold and Divya BPgrit to Ayurveda & Unani Services, State of Uttarakhand, to examine the matter for withdrawal of advertisements in 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The matter is pending before the Uttarakhand state licensing authority to take suitable action. “The violation of the DMR ACT attracts up to six months jail term. The subsequent convictions may lead to imprisonment of up to one year. I am hopeful that there will be action against the pharmacy involved in 53 violations,” said Dr Babu, an ophthalmologist. He filed complaints with the Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Drugs Controller General of India and the Uttarakhand state licensing authority against the misleading advertisements by the pharmacy. Divya Pharmacy is a group entity of Patanjali Ayurveda with a turnover close to Rs 10,000 crore. It promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases etc which is a violation under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.