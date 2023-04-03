Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctor halts misleading advertisements by Baba Ramdev’s company

The Uttarakhand-based pharma company has not advertised any of the controversial products in the last three months.

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Babu KV, a health activist from Kannur, filed over 100 RTI applications and complaints to halt the illegal drug promotion by Baba Ramdev- promoted Divya Pharmacy. The Uttarakhand-based pharma company has not advertised any of the controversial products in the last three months.

Besides, Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, in reply to a question raised by V Sivadasan, MP, in Rajya Sabha on March 28, said that the ministry found 53 instances of misleading advertisements of products by the pharmaceutical company. 

He also informed that the ministry forwarded advertisements of Divya Madhugrit, Divya Lipidom, Divya Eyegrit Gold and Divya BPgrit to Ayurveda & Unani Services, State of Uttarakhand, to examine the matter for withdrawal of advertisements in 2022.

The matter is pending before the Uttarakhand state licensing authority to take suitable action. “The violation of the DMR ACT attracts up to six months jail term. The subsequent convictions may lead to imprisonment of up to one year. I am hopeful that there will be action against the pharmacy involved in 53 violations,” said Dr Babu, an ophthalmologist.

He filed complaints with the Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Drugs Controller General of India and the Uttarakhand state licensing authority against the misleading advertisements by the pharmacy.
Divya Pharmacy is a group entity of Patanjali Ayurveda with a turnover close to Rs 10,000 crore. It promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases etc which is a violation under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
advertisements Babu KV Baba Ramdev AYUSH Uttarakhand illegal drug promotion
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp