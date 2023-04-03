Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Man arrested for flashing ladies hostel inmates

According to the police, the incident took place around 1pm when Reji came in front of the hostel and started flashing the inmates.

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Museum police arrested a 43-year-old employee of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Saturday for allegedly flashing the inmates of a ladies' hostel at Kunnukuzhy. The arrested is Reji, a resident of Sreekaryam.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1pm when Reji came in front of the hostel and started flashing the inmates. The hostel authorities complained to the Museum police. Reji has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and 354A (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and has been remanded in judicial custody.

