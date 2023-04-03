Kudumbashree workers visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Remya Binu, a Kudumbashree member from Athirappilly panchayat in Thrissur district, was ecstatic to have been selected to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Despite living in a forested area where access to transportation is limited, Remya and 17 other people, including 14 women and three officials, travelled to Delhi to visit the historical monuments and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.

“I live near the forest area frequented by wild elephants. My family makes a living through wage labour, and we don’t even have access to a reliable bus service. To think that I would one day travel to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi seemed like an impossible dream. But it happened, and it is an experience that I will never forget,” Remya said.

This opportunity was made possible by a special order from the President to open the Amrit Udyan Rashtrapati Bhavan to the public, specifically to women from self-help groups of states implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission project and performing well in leadership positions.

The Kerala delegation was led by Kudumbashree State Programme Manager Prabhakaran M, Assistant Programme Manager Sharika S, and Young Professional Sudheesh Kumar V of Attapadi Special Project Management Unit.

