Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree workers visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

Despite living in a forested area where access to transportation is limited, Remya and 17 other people, including 14 women and three officials, travelled to Delhi to visit the historical monuments.

Published: 03rd April 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)

Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Remya Binu, a Kudumbashree member from Athirappilly panchayat in Thrissur district, was ecstatic to have been selected to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Despite living in a forested area where access to transportation is limited, Remya and 17 other people, including 14 women and three officials, travelled to Delhi to visit the historical monuments and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.

“I live near the forest area frequented by wild elephants. My family makes a living through wage labour, and we don’t even have access to a reliable bus service. To think that I would one day travel to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi seemed like an impossible dream. But it happened, and it is an experience that I will never forget,” Remya said.

This opportunity was made possible by a special order from the  President to open the Amrit Udyan Rashtrapati Bhavan to the public, specifically to women from self-help groups of states implementing the National Rural Livelihood  Mission project and performing well in leadership positions.

The Kerala delegation was led by Kudumbashree State Programme Manager Prabhakaran M, Assistant Programme  Manager Sharika S, and Young Professional Sudheesh Kumar V of Attapadi Special Project Management Unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athirappilly Rashtrapati Bhavan
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp