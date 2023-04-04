Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Edu reforms to provide better alternative to NEP: Higher Education Minister R Bindu

The academic had said that efforts were on for the past two years to implement those  recommendations of the NEP that could be adopted.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The comprehensive reforms that the state is carrying out in its higher education sector will never be a replication of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, that caters to a ‘profit-driven’ and ‘market-oriented’ system, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has underscored. 

Inaugurating a two-day workshop to finalise the state higher education curriculum framework for undergraduate courses here on Monday, the minister said the state was aiming to put up a “better alternative” to NEP through the curriculum reform.

The minister publicly corrected state higher education council vice -chairman Rajan Gurukkal who chaired the inaugural session. 

Openly expressing her “strong disagreement” with Gurukkal’s statement, the minister reminded that the state’s curriculum should never be a “blind repetition” or of the “same template” of the NEP. She added that it was fine even if the state’s’ alternative to NEP takes time to be evolved. 

The minister said a ‘Charter of Rights’ will soon be formulated to define the rights of students, teaching and non-teaching staff and uphold dignity in higher education. The proposed document, Bindu said, will also address inequalities in the higher education sector. 

Curriculum committee chairman Suresh Das, state higher education council member secretary Rajan Varughese and research officer on special duty Shefeeque V also spoke. The members of the curriculum committee later presented approach papers on various themes and subjects.

Draft UG curriculum:  Major highlights

  •  Move from single stream study to multidisciplinary
  •  Flexibility in curriculum
  •  Increased emphasis on discussions
  •  4-year flexible UG programmes
  • Outcome Based Education (OBE) practices to design curriculum
  •  Graduate Attributes common denominator for curriculum in varsities
