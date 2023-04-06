Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Celine knows no ceiling! 

A former public prosecutor, Celine is looking forward to celebrating her 60th year as a lawyer in 2025.

Published: 06th April 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lawyers at Thiruvananthapuram Vanchiyoor Court look upon Celine Wilfred with much awe. Even at 86, the celebrated criminal lawyer manoeuvres the stairs of the Vanchiyoor court in her electric wheelchair to appear for her client, showcasing her grit and determination. 

A former public prosecutor, Celine is looking forward to celebrating her 60th year as a lawyer in 2025. It was a chance encounter with Justice Anna Chandy, the first woman Judge in India, that became the turning point in Celine’s life. 

A young Celine had met her to seek transfer from Payyannur in her role as a court clerk. Anna Chandy pointed out that a government employee must stay put in a district for three years and asked why Celine was unaware of it.

However, Celine was in no mood to relent as she wanted to remain close to her widowed mother, Angel Fernandez, in Thiruvananthapuram. “I came to meet Lord Brahma (Anna Chandy) for a solution to my problem,” Celine says.

Anna Chandy, who by then had taken a liking to the quick-witted Celine, asked her husband Wilfred Sebastian, who had accompanied her for this meeting if Celine was indeed keen to pursue law studies. Much to Anna’s surprise, in 1965, the couple joined the Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, for their law studies. Wilfred was until then a high school teacher.

“It was a challenge for me initially to take up criminal cases as it was always a male bastion. People expressed apprehension about a woman taking up such cases, and I wanted to break that jinx. Fortunately, it was a fertile area for me and continues to remain so to this day,” says Celine, who was a government pleader for 14 years.

Over the past 58 years, more than 150 junior lawyers have practised under her, including Transport Minister Antony Raju. Celine has lost track of the number of cases that she has appeared in so far. But without batting an eyelid, she recalls the most unforgettable case that she has taken up. “It was the ‘Pilla Thailam case’ where an infant boy was killed,” she says. 

“The boy was getting ready for his bath after his mother had massaged oil on his body. The murderer killed the boy, took out his liver, and buried the body in a pit, hoping that it would bring him a treasure. The case, which the former Justice Sreedharan heard, has forever been etched in my memory due to the gruesome nature of the crime.”

These days, Celine is all the happier as her grandson, Wilstan Wilfred, too, has followed the family’s career path of becoming a lawyer. Celine’s son, Suresh Wilfred, is also a leading lawyer, making theirs a third-generation family of lawyers.

J Sandhya, a senior lawyer at the Vanchiyoor court, says she admires Celine for her no-nonsense attitude. “Celine Ma’am stands apart from the rest of the women lawyers,” she adds. “Even now, it’s difficult for women to come up as excellent criminal lawyers. But she cracked the male bastion and has proved her mettle as a leading criminal lawyer. The clients keep persisting her to appear for them, which shows her credibility as a leading criminal lawyer.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Celine Wilfred criminal lawyer Thiruvananthapuram Vanchiyoor Court Justice Anna Chandy
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp