Man who killed wife and mother-in-law succumbs to injuries

Ali and Mumthaz, a teacher at Nedumangad Government HSS, had a frayed relationship.

Published: 06th April 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 56-year-old man hailing from Valavetti near Nedumangad, who had killed his wife and mother-in-law and attempted to end his life, died while undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night. 

The deceased, Ali Akbar, a senior superintendent at the MCH in Thiruvananthapuram, sustained more than 50% burn injuries while trying to end his life after hacking the two women. Distraught by financial and family issues, Ali hacked his wife Mumthaz, 47, and mother-in-law Saheera, 67, and set them on fire by dousing them in petrol at their residence on Thursday.

He later set himself ablaze and was hospitalised. The incident unfolded between 3.30 am and 4 am when the family members woke up to have a pre-dawn meal before commencing the day’s fasting. 

Ali and Mumthaz, a teacher at Nedumangad Government HSS, had a frayed relationship. She had filed for divorce in the family court. Ali was also going through a financial crisis after standing as surety for several people who did not pay the money. A portion of his salary was being deducted to cover the loss. He had asked his wife to let him sell the house to settle the dues, but she did not warm up to the idea, which strained their relationship. 

