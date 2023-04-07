Reboot, reinvigorate with a refreshing ‘stream of milk’ in Kollam

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Located amid the lush green tropical forest, Palaruvi waterfall in Kollam is a sheer delight to the eyes and a refreshing experience for those who want to cut off from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The mesmerising Palaruvi waterfall, which literally translates to ‘stream of milk’, is a paradise for nature lovers and a perfect getaway spot for travellers. One of the must-visit destinations in the state, the spot in the Kollam district regularly attracts scores of local and domestic tourists.

The beautiful cascade that makes its way down through the rocks from a height of 300 feet is a grand spectacle, and the visitors dive in for a refreshing dip in the milky stream. Run by the eco-tourism department, authorities have arranged buses for taking tourists to the waterfall from the Aryankavu checkpost.

“There were huge pits in the stream where tourists bathe. Now, the irrigation department has fixed the area. Only the construction of the retaining wall is pending. We have made it safer for tourists and are all set to receive them. A lot of local tourists are arriving at the spot every day. The peak season is between June and August during the monsoon,” said eco-tourism officer Anil Chandran, Palaruvi.

During the peak season, the daily collection goes up to Rs 2lakh. “A lot of tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala visit the spot. We are expecting more tourist inflow in the coming weeks as summer vacation is on. Now we are getting around Rs 30,000 business during weekends and holidays,” he added.

The forest department has introduced bus services for tourists to enhance safety. “Earlier, people used to trek for 4km inside the forest -- where there are a lot of wild animals -- to reach the waterfall. Now, we have four buses to pick up and drop off tourists,” said Anil Chandran.

Visiting hours: 8am - 4pm

Entrance Fees

Above 13 years: Rs 70

Children (5-13 years): Rs 30

Students: Rs 35

Above 13 years: Rs 70 Children (5-13 years): Rs 30 Students: Rs 35 Distance : 87.5km from T’Puram

