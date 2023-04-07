Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Theendari Pacha drama portrays period trauma, pillories social stigma

The drama begins with the playing of recorded versions and experiences of women during their first period. One may feel the production is a mode of documentary-drama work.

‘Theendari Pacha,’ an interactive drama played by 12 women artists, was one of the highlights of the recently concluded Bharth Murali Theatre Festival in the capital city. 

By Akshay Satheesh
Express News Service

Directed by Sreejith Ramanan, actor and faculty of the School of Drama, Thrissur, depicted the pain women have to endure during their menstrual days and their fight against the stigma associated with it. 

Staged by artists from Prakash Kalakendram, Kollam, at the University Senate Hall at Palayam, the one-hour Malayalam drama took a dig at sanitary pad ads, and also portrayed the mental trauma menstruating women face. 

The drama begins with the playing of recorded versions and experiences of women during their first period. One may feel the production is a mode of documentary-drama work. But the interactive play is a visual treat as women artists narrate the socio-political subject through dance, music and dialogues. 

The play conveyed how the biological condition of a woman’s body is used to discriminate against her in society. Making it more interactive, the artists walked into the audience and talked to them about the injustice meted out to women. 

The director created the production with a symbolic representation of menstruation, thereby exploring the possibilities of new theatric tools like body movements and colour patterns. “The play is meant to boost women’s confidence and change misconceptions associated with menstruation,” says the director.

