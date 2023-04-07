Travancore Titanium to manufacture EV batteries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards creating an e-vehicle ecosystem in the state, the Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have joined together to produce batteries suitable for electric vehicles.

VSSC deputy director S A Ilangovan inaugurated the Battery Material Research Centre at an EV Conclave organised by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council on Wednesday. He said it was a key initiative by the government to reduce the carbon footprint. A whitepaper on Lithium titanate was also released at the function.

George Ninan, managing director of TTPL said the company’s foray into lithium titanate is part of diversification, which will help in the manufacturing of batteries at a lower cost. Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation CMD N Narayana Murthy said the corporation would start a supercapacitor production facility in Kannur by June -July.

