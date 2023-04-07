Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Travancore Titanium to manufacture EV batteries

VSSC deputy director S A Ilangovan inaugurated the Battery Material Research Centre at an EV Conclave organised by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council on Wednesday.

Published: 07th April 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Charging station, electric vehicle

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step towards creating an e-vehicle ecosystem in the state, the Travancore Titanium Products Limited  (TTPL) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) have joined together to produce batteries suitable for electric vehicles. 

VSSC deputy director S A Ilangovan inaugurated the Battery Material Research Centre at an EV Conclave organised by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council on Wednesday. He said it was a key initiative by the government to reduce the carbon footprint. A whitepaper on  Lithium titanate was also released at the function.

George Ninan, managing director of TTPL said the company’s foray into lithium titanate is part of diversification, which will help in the manufacturing of batteries at a lower cost. Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation CMD N Narayana  Murthy said the corporation would start a supercapacitor production facility in Kannur by June -July. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTPL VSSC e-vehicle electric vehicles carbon footprint
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp