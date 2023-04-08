Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctor booked under Pocso Act in Varkala

As per the complaint, the doctor touched the girl’s private body parts during the medical examination. The girl revealed this to her mother when they reached home.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Varkala police have registered a case against a medical practitioner under the Pocso Act after a minor girl accused him of sexual harassment.

The case was registered against Suresh Kumar, a native of Varkala. The police said the victim, a 17-year-old Attingal native, visited the doctor for treatment last Saturday. Kumar consulted patients in a room in his residence. The girl was suffering from ear pain and went for a consultation with her mother. 

As per the complaint, the doctor touched the girl’s private body parts during the medical examination. The girl revealed this to her mother when they reached home. The family members immediately complained to the police. 

