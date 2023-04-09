Man snatches 84-year-old’s chain at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram, held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly snatching a gold chain, weighing three sovereigns, from an 84-year-old man at Pazhavangadi. The arrested is Rajeev, of Kundara in Kollam. According to the police, the incident took place on April 4 around 11am when Somasekharan, a retired teacher, was walking towards SP Fort hospital from the Pazhavangadi side. Soon, Rajeev came near him and started talking as if they knew each other.

Though Somasekaran said that he could not recognise Rajeev, the latter took him to a secluded place, snatched the chain and fled the scene. Somasekaharan, who got terrified, went home and did not tell anyone about the incident. However, after two days, he revealed the matter to his relatives and lodged a complaint with the police.

Following this, the police conducted a probe by examining the CCTV footage and nabbed Rajesh from his residence in Kundara. The police said Rajeev is an accused in 20 theft cases. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

