Anti-drug hackathon to be held on April 26, 27 in Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise a 30-hour national-level anti-drug hackathon in association with Central University of Kerala (CUK) and Kasaragod district panchayat this month end in a bid to provide technology solutions for reporting narcotic use and create awareness about the social menace.

‘Technology solutions for reporting drug abuse and engaging students against drug usage’ is the theme for the event to be held at CUK, Kasaragod, on April 26 and 27. Startups, innovators, students, developers and technology enthusiasts can participate. The State Excise Department is also a partner in the programme. Those interested can apply at https://startupmission.in/antidrug-hackathon/ by April 16.

The winner of the ‘Award for the Best Innovation’ will get Rs 50,000, earning a direct opportunity to pitch for an Idea Grant worth Rs 3 lakh from KSUM. The winner will be eligible for a year’s free incubation at KSUM, while the pilot implementation of the solution will be facilitated at district panchayat level.

KSUM seeks a technology solution to report the consumption and dealing of drugs near campuses by keeping anonymity of the reporting person. There should be some engaging contents, rewards or recognition, encouraging the user to adopt the solution.

It should communicate all relevant information including contact details and department details. The technology should facilitate sharing interesting contents on social media and rating or honouring by giving badge to those who are posting relevant content at frequent intervals against drug usage. It must engage NGOs or institutions that can run campaigns and competitions against drug usage. The hackathon features a problem statement as per the survey analysis done by CUK among 1,000 students, 500 teachers and many parents in Kasaragod district. The study was undertaken in the wake of an alarming increase in drug consumption among students.

