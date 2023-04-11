Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Close to 3,000 people benefited from ‘Samashwasam’ project in Trivandrum

Under the Samashwasam-I scheme, Rs 1,100 is provided to patients undergoing dialysis every month.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The social justice department has disbursed Rs 3.89 crore under its ‘Samashwasam’ project during 2022-23 to provide assistance to four categories of patients from the weaker sections of society. 

Denying reports that the project has hit a roadblock due to lack of funds, Social Justice Minister R Bindu said 2,977 applicants, who had submitted the required documents, have benefitted from the project in the previous fiscal. 

Under the Samashwasam-I scheme, Rs 1,100 is provided to patients undergoing dialysis every month. An amount of Rs 2.31 crore was disbursed to 1,688 beneficiaries till November 2022. The copies of documents needed for beneficiaries under this scheme are a life certificate, bank account details, an Aadhaar and a ration card. 

The minister said Rs 13.71 lakh was disbursed to 50 beneficiaries under the Samashwasam-II scheme to provide assistance to kidney and liver transplantation patients. Under this scheme, Rs 1,000 is provided to each beneficiary per month. 

