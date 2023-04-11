Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

HC order on daily wage staff: Driver shortage in KSRTC likely to worsen in Kerala

The KSRTC has been managing the services by recruiting drivers through employment exchanges.

Published: 11th April 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 12:00 PM

The Thiruvananthapuram-Mattuppetty KSRTC super fast.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court’s stay on appointing workers on daily wages is likely to worsen the shortage of drivers to operate services in the KSRTC. The order issued on Monday comes at a time when the corporation has finalised the appointment of 1,104 daily wage employees as drivers. The management said that the verdict will not have much impact in the long term. 

“The shortage of drivers is an issue that can be resolved by implementing the single duty system to some extent. The management has to find new ways to engage the daily workers with. There are many options left,” said an officer. 

The KSRTC has been managing the services by recruiting drivers through employment exchanges. He pointed out that the recruitment of daily workers through employment exchanges could still be continued on the conditions set by the court.

The management also plans to operate more services through the newly formed Swift buses. However, the trade union leaders consider the verdict a major blow to the management. “The management has been saying that the KSRTC has excess staff. With the court order, they will have to think about permanent recruitment,” said G Rahul, general secretary of the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union. 

The management recently decided to bring the number of permanent employees in the KSRTC to 18,000. At present, there are over 26,000 employees. The corporation plans various reform measures to reduce the headcount. 

Employees in KSRTC
2016 - 44,742 |  Permanent: 36,060  | Temporary: 8,682
2023 - 27,140 | Permanent: 26, 036 | Daily wages/badli employees: 1,104

