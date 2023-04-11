Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hit-and-run case in Trivandrum turns out to be murder

A search is on to trace Sarath’s two associates, who were in the lorry during the incident. 

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Marayamuttom police on Monday arrested Keezharoor native Sarath Lal, 24, in a murder case, initially believed to be a hit-and-run accident. The incident took place on Sunday around 10.45 am after Sarath, who drove a tipper lorry, knocked down Ranjith, 30, who was riding a motorcycle at Thellukuzhi near Marayamuttom, and flee the scene. 

Though the police registered a hit-and-run case, they later verified the antecedents of Ranjith and confirmed that he was a criminal and hence, explored the odds of him being killed. Sarath was zeroed in after a thorough probe. However, he surrendered before the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after his father and brother were taken into custody.

Upon his arrest, he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He has confessed to the crime. The police said Sarath had rammed into a car and a minivan after hitting the motorcycle. The passengers suffered minor injuries. A search is on to trace Sarath’s two associates, who were in the lorry during the incident. 

Reportedly, Sarath had threatened to kill Ranjith on Saturday night, after they had a verbal brawl at a church. “Sarath surrendered after the police played a pressure tactic. After examining the CCTV footage, it was confirmed that Sarath drove the lorry and hit Ranjith’s motorcycle.

A case under section 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sarath. Both were earlier involved in criminal cases,” said Prasad V, Marayamuttom inspector. Ranjith was the second accused in the 2014 Vadakara Jose hacking case. There are several other criminal cases registered against him. 
 

