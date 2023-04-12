Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Art exhibition at Trivandrum: Challenging perceptions with colours

Published: 12th April 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Romil Udayakumar T N V
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The art exhibition showcased at the Museum Art Gallery in the capital city is a fascinating exploration of colours of human experience through the lens of contemporary art, ranging from cartoons to vivid abstract works. 

Titled ‘Kaiyoppu’, the show organised by Kerala Chitrakala Parishath showcases the artwork of its members, who encourage the viewers to challenge their assumptions and perceptions, and interact with the world in novel ways. 

Each of the 48 artists from across the state have left an imprint through their artwork. The youngest artist is a 20-year-old college student, while the oldest is 80. “Art is for everyone. It does not really follow time; it follows those who seek it,” says cartoonist A Sateesh.

One of the exhibition’s most meticulously executed paintings is Saji Sukumaran’s portrait of a Theyyam figure holding a child wearing a mask. The symbolic masterpiece created using acrylic conveys countless meanings.

Another standout work that uses a minimal number of colours yet manages to be exquisite is Satheesh’s cartoons, which feature political satire and old-fashioned scenery. The exhibition also offers abstract works, oil paintings, and mandala art, which explores the complexity of the universe, and many more.

The members of the Chitrakala Parishat have also picked out a 10x5ft canvas on which 25 of its members will paint simultaneously to create a collective piece of art. “It is an experiment with a unique blend of art with a dynamic set of minds,” says artist Visweshwar Pratap. The exhibition is a thoughtful compilation of artistry which successfully manages to be an eye-pleasing treat. 

