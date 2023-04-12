Former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran flays CPI national leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unexpected turn of events, former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran has lashed out at the central leadership of CPI for its failure to maintain the national tag and urged them to take action to recapture the lost pride of the party. He was the lone speaker to discuss the issue at the state executive meeting of the party on Tuesday.”

The national leadership should work out an action plan to reclaim the national status. The impact of the loss of national status on an ordinary worker is considerable. So the national leadership should also be ready to receive that impact” he said.

However, state secretary Kanam Rajendran criticised the decision of the Election Commission, saying that the revocation of party national status should not be based solely on representation in the Assembly and Parliament, but on verification of the party’s strength and activities in states.

The party has also planned to hold two youth jathas, led by AIYF state secretary T S Jismon and president N Arun from May 14 to 28.

