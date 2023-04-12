Mobile app for ordering Kalliyoor farm products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Place your order for fresh farm produce through a mobile app and get them at your doorstep. The mobile app, an initiative by the eco-shop under the Kalliyoor Krishi Bhavan at Vellayani, will hit the PlayStore within a few days.

The reopened Kalliyoor Greens Eco-shop sells farm produce collected from individuals and farmers’ collectives in and around Kalliyoor. They include vegetables, tubers, rice, dairy and poultry products. The eco-shop is situated at Kalliyoor. “We have already started home delivery based on orders placed through phone and WhatsApp. The mobile app will help regular customers in the city and suburbs,” said Swapna C, agriculture officer with the Kalliyoor Krishi Bhavan.

The wide range of products sold through Krishi Bhavan are sourced from the 176 Krishikoottams or farmers’ collectives, she said. “This time, farming activities were started at 250 locations on Chingam 1 under the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekk’ programme of the government. We helped them with good quality seeds and services of MGNREGS workers. Most of the cultivation was a big success. The eco-shop purchases farmers produce at a fair price. Now, the mobile app and home delivery will help the shop make maximum sales,” Swapna said.

Eco-shop secretaryAjith said home delivery orders are seeing a steady increase. “Now we receive orders through phone and WhatsApp. We are doing a trial run of the app that would be a more comfortable option for regular customers,” he said. At present, home delivery is offered in areas between Neyyattinkara and Kazhakoottam and it would be expanded to other areas in a phased manner. Order has to be placed one day ahead of the delivery.

The shop also sells milk, milk products and eggs of local poultry breeds supplied by local farmers. The shop gives fair prices to farmers thereby improving their livelihood, said Swapna.

Place orders

Orders can be placed over phone or WhatsApp no: 9895216451. Mobile app to be launched shortly

Delivery charge

Upto 20 km- D50

Upto 15 km- D40

Upto 10 km - D30

Upto 5 km- D20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Place your order for fresh farm produce through a mobile app and get them at your doorstep. The mobile app, an initiative by the eco-shop under the Kalliyoor Krishi Bhavan at Vellayani, will hit the PlayStore within a few days. The reopened Kalliyoor Greens Eco-shop sells farm produce collected from individuals and farmers’ collectives in and around Kalliyoor. They include vegetables, tubers, rice, dairy and poultry products. The eco-shop is situated at Kalliyoor. “We have already started home delivery based on orders placed through phone and WhatsApp. The mobile app will help regular customers in the city and suburbs,” said Swapna C, agriculture officer with the Kalliyoor Krishi Bhavan. The wide range of products sold through Krishi Bhavan are sourced from the 176 Krishikoottams or farmers’ collectives, she said. “This time, farming activities were started at 250 locations on Chingam 1 under the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekk’ programme of the government. We helped them with good quality seeds and services of MGNREGS workers. Most of the cultivation was a big success. The eco-shop purchases farmers produce at a fair price. Now, the mobile app and home delivery will help the shop make maximum sales,” Swapna said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Eco-shop secretaryAjith said home delivery orders are seeing a steady increase. “Now we receive orders through phone and WhatsApp. We are doing a trial run of the app that would be a more comfortable option for regular customers,” he said. At present, home delivery is offered in areas between Neyyattinkara and Kazhakoottam and it would be expanded to other areas in a phased manner. Order has to be placed one day ahead of the delivery. The shop also sells milk, milk products and eggs of local poultry breeds supplied by local farmers. The shop gives fair prices to farmers thereby improving their livelihood, said Swapna. Place orders Orders can be placed over phone or WhatsApp no: 9895216451. Mobile app to be launched shortly Delivery charge Upto 20 km- D50 Upto 15 km- D40 Upto 10 km - D30 Upto 5 km- D20