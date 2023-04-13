New multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram opened to public

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore out of a total of Rs 300 crore meant for the sustainable development of cities, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The CM made the announcement while inaugurating the multi-level parking centre at Thampanoor in the presence of LSG Minister M B Rajesh, Ministers Antony Raju, V Sivankutty, G R Anil, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P K Raju, Corporation Party Leaders M R Gopan, P Padmakumar, Chairman of the Standing Committee, and others.

At the function, Minister Sivankutty voiced his disapproval of the Smart City project and its officials for their sluggish pace of work.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves after inaugurating

the multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor on Wednesday.

Ministers G R Anil,M B Rajesh and Antony Raju are also

seen. (Photo | Express)

He cited the instance of Kalabhavan Mani Road in Vazhuthacaud, where his official residence is located, which was razed down several years ago, but no steps have been taken to resolve the problem. Minister Antony Raju, who was also present, admitted that it has been over three years since the road’s demolition.

The multi-level parking centre has been built on 50 cents of land opposite the railway station as part of the Smart City project, with a cost of Rs 18.89 crore.

The facility can accommodate 22 cars and 400 two-wheelers at the same time, and parking spaces can be booked in advance through a mobile application.

The parking centre also offers charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as internal and external electrical installations, a fire alarm, and a fire-fighting system with a sump. However, it is not an automated facility.

Parking charges

Up to two hours

Car Rs 25 Bike Rs 10

Up to four hours

Car Rs 40 Bike Rs 15

Up to eight hours

Car Rs 50 Bike Rs 20

Up to 16 hours

Car Rs 60 Rs Bike 25

For a day

Car Rs 80 Bike Rs 30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore out of a total of Rs 300 crore meant for the sustainable development of cities, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM made the announcement while inaugurating the multi-level parking centre at Thampanoor in the presence of LSG Minister M B Rajesh, Ministers Antony Raju, V Sivankutty, G R Anil, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P K Raju, Corporation Party Leaders M R Gopan, P Padmakumar, Chairman of the Standing Committee, and others. At the function, Minister Sivankutty voiced his disapproval of the Smart City project and its officials for their sluggish pace of work. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves after inaugurating the multi-level parking facility at Thampanoor on Wednesday. Ministers G R Anil,M B Rajesh and Antony Raju are also seen. (Photo | Express)He cited the instance of Kalabhavan Mani Road in Vazhuthacaud, where his official residence is located, which was razed down several years ago, but no steps have been taken to resolve the problem. Minister Antony Raju, who was also present, admitted that it has been over three years since the road’s demolition. The multi-level parking centre has been built on 50 cents of land opposite the railway station as part of the Smart City project, with a cost of Rs 18.89 crore. The facility can accommodate 22 cars and 400 two-wheelers at the same time, and parking spaces can be booked in advance through a mobile application. The parking centre also offers charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as internal and external electrical installations, a fire alarm, and a fire-fighting system with a sump. However, it is not an automated facility. Parking charges Up to two hours Car Rs 25 Bike Rs 10 Up to four hours Car Rs 40 Bike Rs 15 Up to eight hours Car Rs 50 Bike Rs 20 Up to 16 hours Car Rs 60 Rs Bike 25 For a day Car Rs 80 Bike Rs 30