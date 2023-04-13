Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rail connectivity to Vizhinjam Seaport to be delayed further

The rail connectivity  to Vizhinjam port, which was scheduled to begin in June, will now face further delays due to this decision.

Published: 13th April 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam port

Vizhinjam port.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final environmental clearance for the rail project connecting Vizhinjam International Seaport to Balaramapuram station has been deferred by the Expert Appraisal  Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

EAC has asked Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited to conduct further studies with the help of a reputable institute before taking further action. This is the second time in a year that the EAC has deferred approval due to a lack of required studies.

The EAC has noted that vibration studies for the railway line stretch passing underground through the habitation area have not been conducted and that the alignment has an overburden of only 10m at several places.

The rail connectivity to Vizhinjam port, which was scheduled to begin in June, will now face further delays due to this decision.

“The viability of the port is already being questioned, and  this delay will further hinder the rail connectivity to Vizhinjam port,” said AJ Vijayan, a petitioner against the seaport project at National Green Tribunal. The  project is expected to take 42 months to complete after approval.

The 10.70 km rail project passes through Balaramapuram, Pallichal, Athiyannur, and Vizhinjam in  Neyyattinkara tehsil. Initially, the project was planned as an elevated structure and obtained environmental clearance in 2014. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam Seaport Balaramapuram Rail project
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp