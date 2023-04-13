Study report on proposed metro in Thiruvananthapuram not submitted, decision to be delayed

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision on whether to construct a light, metrolite, or conventional metro in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be delayed as the study report on the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and alternate traffic analysis (ATS) is yet to be submitted to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the executing agency of the project, by the Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC). Though the deadline to submit the report was March 31, a source said that the study is yet to be completed.

The source said that the UMTC officials have spoken to KMRL managing director Loknath Behera and sought a time extension for submitting the report. Behera told TNIE that he had a discussion with UMTC and they have asked for some clarifications.

“The report has not been submitted. However, I have talked to the officials with the UMTC. They had some doubts, and the study is in its final stage. More than 90% of the study has been completed. They will submit the report soon,” he said.

The KMRL is gearing up for the implementation of the project, as the Centre earlier informed the state government that a single company is preferred to oversee the metro projects in the state.

Earlier, the Union government had proposed a metrolite model instead of a light metro in the city. However, the state government is not keen on metrolite as it has not been operational anywhere in the country, and hence, its implementation would be an experiment.

Earlier, Behera had written to the district collector and the mayor, seeking support and assistance in completing the project. According to District Collector Geromic George, the UMTC submitted an interim report last month pointing out that the study was in progress.

“The officials with the UMTC took part in the stakeholders meeting held in January. At the meeting, the company presented the status of the study and explained what needs to be done. They even submitted an interim report to me, updating the status. It is learnt that the study is in its final stages and the report could be submitted to the KMRL soon,” said the collector.

Meanwhile, the city corporation officials said that they are unaware of the study. According to corporation secretary Binu Francis, nobody has approached the civic body asking its opinion on the most suitable metro model for Thiruvananthapuram. “Earlier, we had a meeting with the district collector regarding the project. Since then, we have no updates,” he said.

Once the study report is submitted, a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared. The DPR will be sent to the state government for approval and later to the Union government, which is the sanctioning authority for metro rail. In Thiruvananthapuram, there is a proposal to build an underground metro in certain areas. Earlier,

TENDER FOR SREEKARYAM FLYOVER THIS MONTH

The tender for the construction of the 535-metre four-lane flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the proposed metro rail in the capital is likely to be floated this month. Behera said that the KMRL would call the tender this month as the demolition of the buildings on either side of the road is nearing completion. The razing of buildings, which began in July last year, was moving at a slow pace. As part of the project, the buildings of a total of 168 landowners are being demolished.

