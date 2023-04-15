Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For a golden dawn

Despite the hike in the cost of fruits, Vishu market sales have not been affected, according to local vendors.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 12:40 PM

People check out plastic ‘konna’ at Chalai market. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS) 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Thiruvananthapuram was aglow with golden showers on the eve of Vishu, and city residents were out in full force for last-minute festive preparations. On Friday, popular markets like Chalai and Palayam were bustling with shoppers buying Vishu essentials, including fruits and flowers, despite the high prices due to the hot weather. To save time and avoid prolonged exposure to the scorching sun, many people opted for Vishu kits priced at D200.

However, the cost of flowers was a point of contention, as just a handful of flowers alone cost D100, prompting many to opt for the ‘perennial Kanikonna’ flowers made of plastic this year.

Despite the hike in the cost of fruits, Vishu market sales have not been affected, according to local vendors. Furthermore, Lord Krishna idols made from a variety of materials, such as clay and brass, emerged hugely popular this year. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures glimpses of city’s Vishu fervour.

