Digital University Kerala opens admissions for PG, PhD programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University Kerala (DUK), established by the state government, has commenced the admission process to its flagship postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes for the year 2023-24.

The PG programmes include MTech, MSc and MBA. Applications can be submitted online. The last date for submitting applications is June 10. Entrance tests for the PG and PhD programmes will be conducted on June 24 and June 25, respectively.

The following programmes are being offered this year: MTech programmes: Computer Science & Engineering (Connected Systems & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security & Engineering); Electronics Engineering (Artificial Intelligence-Hardware, Signal Processing & Automation, Artificial Intelligence-Robotics, Computational Imaging) and Electronic Product Design.

MSc programmes: Computer Science (Specialisations: Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Intelligence); Data Analytics (Specialisations: Geoinformatics, Bio AI, Computational Science); Ecology (Specialisation: Ecological Informatics); Electronics (Intelligent Systems & Imaging, IoT &Robotics, VLSI Design&Artificial Intelligence)MBA programmes: Regular, MBA for working professionals (Business Analytics, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation, Finance, Technology Management, Human Resources, Information Security Management, Marketing, Operations and Systems).

Full-time, Part-time & Industry Regular PhD programmes: Research areas: Theoretical computer science, computational intelligence, systems & networks, computational neuroscience. Scholarship and fee waivers will be provided for all selected full-time regular PhD candidates.

For details, visit: www.duk.ac.in

