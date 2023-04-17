Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Digital University Kerala opens admissions for PG, PhD programmes

The PG programmes include MTech, MSc and MBA. Applications can be submitted online. The last date for submitting applications is June 10.

Published: 17th April 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University Kerala (DUK), established by the state government, has commenced the admission process to its flagship postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes for the year 2023-24.

The PG programmes include MTech, MSc and MBA. Applications can be submitted online. The last date for submitting applications is June 10. Entrance tests for the PG and PhD programmes will be conducted on June 24 and June 25, respectively.

The following programmes are being offered this year:  MTech programmes: Computer Science & Engineering (Connected Systems & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security & Engineering); Electronics Engineering (Artificial Intelligence-Hardware, Signal Processing & Automation, Artificial Intelligence-Robotics, Computational Imaging) and Electronic Product Design.  

MSc programmes: Computer Science (Specialisations: Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Intelligence); Data Analytics (Specialisations: Geoinformatics, Bio AI, Computational Science); Ecology (Specialisation: Ecological Informatics); Electronics (Intelligent Systems & Imaging, IoT &Robotics, VLSI  Design&Artificial Intelligence)MBA programmes: Regular, MBA for working professionals (Business Analytics, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation, Finance, Technology Management, Human Resources, Information Security Management, Marketing, Operations and Systems).

Full-time, Part-time & Industry Regular PhD programmes: Research areas: Theoretical computer science, computational intelligence, systems & networks, computational neuroscience.  Scholarship and fee waivers will be provided for all selected full-time regular PhD candidates. 

For details, visit: www.duk.ac.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digital University Kerala postgraduate admissions
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp