Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram cops from three coastal stations to receive advanced training

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard is expected to be signed between the police and airport authorities this week.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cops attached with three coastal police stations in Thiruvananthapuram district are set to receive advanced training in Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport officials. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard is expected to be signed between the police and airport authorities this week.

The police personnel attached to Poovar, Vizhinjam and Anchuthengu coastal police stations will be receiving the training to deal with contingencies arising out of aviation incidents. These three coastal stations fall under the aerodrome reference point of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

According to sources, physically fit cops of the three stations will be accorded training free of cost at the ARFF station that was set up last year in the airport. “A total of 100 police personnel are expected to attend the training programme,” said an airport source.

The state government has already sanctioned the state police chief to enter into an agreement with the airport authorities to impart training to its men. The source said they are planning two days of training for the cops. “One-day theory class followed by a day-long practical session. That’s how we are planning to design the programme. We already have a training module and that would be tweaked for the needs of the police,” the source added.

The ARFF training is crucial as it equips the personnel to deal with emergency situations, including fire outbreaks in aircraft. The training will give hands-on experience on how to evacuate passengers and crew from the aircraft in case of a potential fire outbreak.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport already has a state-of-the-art ARFF station that has been constructed as per the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Director General of Civil Aviation and category IX specifications of civil aviation requirements. A total of 96 specially trained aerodrome rescue and fire fighting personnel are currently available to manage round-the-clock operations.

“The training will be given in the ARFF station. Earlier, we had given training to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel on the same topic,” the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram cops
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp