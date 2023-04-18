Major blaze at shops in Kerala capital, no casualties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a tea shop at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people. A total of four shops were completely gutted in the fire, which was caused after a gas cylinder exploded following the gas leak.

However, no casualties have been reported. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The blaze took place around 12 noon behind the East Fort bus station. The timely intervention of local people, autorickshaw drivers, KSRTC employees, and the fire and rescue team helped to bring the fire under control and avert a disaster.

#WATCH | A major fire broke out at a tea shop at East Fort in #Thiruvananthapuram. A total of four shops were completely gutted in the fire after a gas cylinder exploded. pic.twitter.com/ESjSq0foYx — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) April 18, 2023

According to the Fire and Rescue team, the gas cylinder at a small tea shop exploded, causing the fire, which later spread to adjacent shops. One of the three gas cylinders in the shop exploded and caused the fire. The people in the nearby shops were evacuated. Three fire units from Chenkalchoola and Chackai fire stations contained the fire for over an hour.

The officials in an emergency vehicle from the station, who was in the area, had noticed the fire immediately after it broke out and alerted the fire station, which aided in the immediate response.

Transport Minister and local MLA Antony Raju visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The minister said that at least four to five shops were damaged, and the fire was brought under control. As the fire's flames were contained immediately, a disaster was averted, Antony said. The losses sustained across the four shops in the fire are yet to be ascertained. General Education Minister V Sivankutty also visited the spot.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a tea shop at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people. A total of four shops were completely gutted in the fire, which was caused after a gas cylinder exploded following the gas leak. However, no casualties have been reported. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The blaze took place around 12 noon behind the East Fort bus station. The timely intervention of local people, autorickshaw drivers, KSRTC employees, and the fire and rescue team helped to bring the fire under control and avert a disaster. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #WATCH | A major fire broke out at a tea shop at East Fort in #Thiruvananthapuram. A total of four shops were completely gutted in the fire after a gas cylinder exploded. pic.twitter.com/ESjSq0foYx — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) April 18, 2023 According to the Fire and Rescue team, the gas cylinder at a small tea shop exploded, causing the fire, which later spread to adjacent shops. One of the three gas cylinders in the shop exploded and caused the fire. The people in the nearby shops were evacuated. Three fire units from Chenkalchoola and Chackai fire stations contained the fire for over an hour. The officials in an emergency vehicle from the station, who was in the area, had noticed the fire immediately after it broke out and alerted the fire station, which aided in the immediate response. Transport Minister and local MLA Antony Raju visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The minister said that at least four to five shops were damaged, and the fire was brought under control. As the fire's flames were contained immediately, a disaster was averted, Antony said. The losses sustained across the four shops in the fire are yet to be ascertained. General Education Minister V Sivankutty also visited the spot.