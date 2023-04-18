Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Piyush Goyal’s Kottayam visit major political development

The BJP has also initiated a slew of outreach programmes to woo the Christian community in the state.  

Published: 18th April 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  At a time when the BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Christian community, the visit of Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal to Kottayam to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rubber Board on Tuesday has a major political significance.

The procurement price of rubber and support to farmers have been major points of discussion in the state for some time, especially with many of the rubber growers belonging to the Christian community. 

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany’s statement that the Church would support the BJP to have its first MP from the state if the Union government takes measures to raise the rubber procurement price to `300 added to the drama. The bishop’s open invite to BJP left both the ruling Left and the Opposition UDF in a predicament. The BJP has also initiated a slew of outreach programmes to woo the Christian community in the state.  

Meanwhile, Congress state president K Sudhakaran urged Minister Piyush Goyal to announce a procurement price of Rs 300 for rubber.

Sudhakaran said the minister’s arrival in Kottayam should not be a disappointment for the rubber farmers like the BJP leaders’ visit to the Christian and Muslim households turned out to be a damp squib.

“It should be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced relief measures to rubber farmers, including increasing the rubber price, during his recent trip to Tripura,” said Sudhakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Christian community BJP
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp